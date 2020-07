Taylor allowed one hit and struck out three over 2.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Taylor, who had 11.1 innings worth of experience at Triple-A prior to 2020, stepped up at a time when the Astros are dealing with a few injuries in the bullpen. This was Taylor's third appearance of the season, all of them scoreless. He's allowed just one hit and struck out five over 4.2 innings.