Taylor (ankle) is expected to throw two innings in his next rehab outing, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor has tossed one inning in each of his first three rehab appearances, and he's posted a 6.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP during that time. Taylor will apparently build up his innings count during his next outing, but he could return to the major-league bullpen shortly after if things go as planned.