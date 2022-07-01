site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Blake Taylor: Shifts to 60-day injured list
RotoWire Staff
Taylor (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Taylor has been out with elbow inflammation since early June. He didn't have a clear timetable, but he'll now be ineligible to return before early August.
