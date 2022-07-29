site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-blake-taylor-starts-throwing-program | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Blake Taylor: Starts throwing program
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor (elbow) started a throwing program at the Astros' spring training complex Thursday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He has been sidelined with elbow inflammation since early-June. Now that Taylor is throwing, the Astros will likely ramp him up slowly given the nature of his injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read