Taylor allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 6-2 loss to Oakland.

Taylor was part of an Astros' bullpen that permitted five runs over the second half of the game. He inherited a runner upon entering in the eighth inning with one out and allowed a single then a three-run home run to Matt Olson, a 414-foot shot that landed in the second deck of right field. The right-hander was in the mix of relievers after closer Ryan Pressly, but Taylor has allowed runs in three of five appearances, pitching to a 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 66.7 strand percentage.