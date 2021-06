Taylor (0-2) allowed an unearned run in one-third of an inning in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Detroit.

In the bottom of the 10th, Akil Baddoo was Detroit's initial runner, and he moved to third on a groundout before scoring on a sacrifice bunt that stuck Taylor with the loss. The southpaw still has a decent 3.17 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 14.2 innings. He's added three blown saves and two holds in 16 appearances, mainly in a low-leverage role.