Taylor (elbow) is throwing in camp but has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor was bothered by an elbow injury in 2022, which limited him to 16 innings in Houston. He struggled mightily with his command by walking 10 batters, which resulted in an ugly 1.56 WHIP. It's unclear when Taylor may be able to return to the mound, though his absence opens the door for Matt Gage to make the Opening Day roster.