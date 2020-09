Taylor (elbow) allowed a run on one hit in one inning in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Taylor surrendered a solo shot to Kole Calhoun in the eighth inning in the former's first appearance since Sept. 5. Through 19 appearances, Taylor has a 2.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 18 innings. He's also collected a save, four holds and a 1-1 record as a reliever this season.