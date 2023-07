Houston optioned Madris to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Madris had been up with the Astros since June 22, but he played in only 12 games and slashed .154/.267/.192 across 30 plate appearances. Yordan Alvarez (oblique) and Jose Altuve (oblique) are both back from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Rangers.