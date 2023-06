The Astros selected Madris' contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Madris will take the roster spot opened up by the demotion of Cesar Salazar to Triple-A on Thursday. Madris was unimpressive during his time with the Pirates last season, slashing .177/.244/.265 with seven RBI across 123 plate appearances, but he's been solid in the minors this year. He'll most likely come off the bench while in Houston.