Astros' Brad Peacock: Activated from injured list
Peacock (shoulder) was activated form the injured list Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Peacock told McTaggert, "I feel way better than I did. I'm just ready to get back out there and help the team out." He also noted that he expects to pitch Sunday in a relief role. Peacock has been out since Aug. 28, so initially he may be in line for only single-inning appearances.
