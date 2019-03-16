Peacock allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five over four innings Saturday against the Phillies.

The two earned runs allowed were the first of the spring for Peacock, who may have locked down the fifth starter job. It's been a while since Peacock, who was a reliever last season, threw four innings. "His curveball was the best it's been this spring," manager AJ Hinch told Dawn Klemish of MLB.com. "As a potential starter, it's going to be an effective pitch for him against lefties. I thought he was good." As a reliever, Peacock didn't utilize the curve too much, but that pitch will be necessary if he's going to be a starter. The Astros will wait on Framber Valdez's start Sunday before declaring Peacock is member of the rotation.