Peacock allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He struck out nine.

Peacock cruised through the first three innings before struggling in the fourth, when he allowed four runs on five hits and a walk. He finished out the frame but labored in the fifth and was removed with two outs after throwing 89 pitches. Peacock moved back into the rotation after a recent stint in the bullpen, but he has struggled to the tune of 12 earned runs in 17 innings over his last three starts. He is next penciled to start Saturday against the Athletics.