Manager AJ Hinch said that Peacock (shoulder) is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Cleveland in the middle of the upcoming week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After experiencing a setback in his July 10 minor-league rehab start, Peacock was limited to throwing off flat ground before tossing a bullpen session Sunday. The Astros will check back in on Peacock's condition Monday before determining when he'll throw off the mound in Cleveland. The Astros have yet to announce whether Peacock will be deployed as a starter or reliever upon his return from the 10-day injured list, but that decision may be contingent on any acquisitions Houston makes prior to Wednesday's trade deadline.