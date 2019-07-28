Astros' Brad Peacock: Another side session on tap
Manager AJ Hinch said that Peacock (shoulder) is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Cleveland in the middle of the upcoming week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After experiencing a setback in his July 10 minor-league rehab start, Peacock was limited to throwing off flat ground before tossing a bullpen session Sunday. The Astros will check back in on Peacock's condition Monday before determining when he'll throw off the mound in Cleveland. The Astros have yet to announce whether Peacock will be deployed as a starter or reliever upon his return from the 10-day injured list, but that decision may be contingent on any acquisitions Houston makes prior to Wednesday's trade deadline.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Won't return this month•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Hopes to resume throwing soon•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Set for further evaluation•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Not in line for Monday's start•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Expects to start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...