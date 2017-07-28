Peacock is available out of the bullpen this weekend against the Tigers, Julia Morales of AT&T Sportsnet reports.

Although Peacock has been one of the most durable and consistent starters for the Astros this season, the right-hander will operate out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future with the return of Dallas Keuchel (neck) on Friday. During the beginning of the season Peacock provided numerous quality relief appearances, and will return to that role for the time being. In 23 games this year, Peacock has posted a 2.51 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 71.2 innings, and figures to earn high-leverage work for Houston while he's outside of the rotation.