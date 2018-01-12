Astros' Brad Peacock: Avoids arbitration with Houston
Peacock agreed to a one-year deal with the Astros on Friday.
This was the second offseason Peacock was an arbitration-eligible player. During the 2017 campaign, he posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 132 innings split between the bullpen and rotation. Although his walk rate remains a little high (3.9 BB/9) he provides solid value as a back-end starter or middle-reliever.
