Astros' Brad Peacock: Avoids hearing with Houston
Peacock and the Astros agreed to a one-year, $3.11 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock continued to be a valuable member of the Astros' pitching staff last season, finishing the year with a 3.46 ERA in 65 innings, though the team's bullpen was so deep that he was left off the postseason roster after a shaky September. Despite that, he should be back in an important middle-relief role again this season and could provide the occasional spot start if necessary.
