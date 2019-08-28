Astros' Brad Peacock: Back on IL
Peacock was placed on the injured list Wednesday with right shoulder discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock made just three appearances -- allowing one run while posting a 5:4 K:BB across 3.2 innings -- before aggravating his balky shoulder and landing back on the injured list. It's unclear how long this latest issue will keep the right-hander sidelined. Cy Sneed was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move.
