Astros' Brad Peacock: Begins rehab assignment
Peacock (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Peacock landed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder discomfort in late June but was expected to be back for his first turn in the rotation following the All-Star break. He'll be on track to do that if Wednesday's outing goes well, lining up to start Monday against the Angels.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: MRI confirms inflammation•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Expected to be ready out of break•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Heading to injured list•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Shelled by Pirates•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Saddled with tough-luck loss•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Gives up two homers in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...
-
Category fixes for second half
Heath Cummings helps you catch up in Roto, no matter what category you need.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal