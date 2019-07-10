Peacock (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Peacock landed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder discomfort in late June but was expected to be back for his first turn in the rotation following the All-Star break. He'll be on track to do that if Wednesday's outing goes well, lining up to start Monday against the Angels.

More News
Our Latest Stories