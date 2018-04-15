Astros' Brad Peacock: Blows up Saturday
Peacock allowed three runs on two home runs in two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.
Peacock's slider has been essential to his success, but he didn't have his best one Saturday, when it generated just one swing-and-miss out of the 14 times he threw the pitch. Both homers came off wayward sliders to left-handed hitters. It was also a slider to a left-hander that did him in during Wednesday's walk-off loss to the Twins. Although lefty batters hit eight of the 10 home runs he allowed in 2017, Peacock wasn't egregiously bad against them last season, but it's been a different story in 2018 as they've tagged him for a 1.216 OPS in 17 at-bats. He's been part of the back end of the bullpen in 2018, even picking up a save, but that could change if he's unable to figure out how to get left-handed batters out.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...