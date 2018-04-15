Peacock allowed three runs on two home runs in two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Peacock's slider has been essential to his success, but he didn't have his best one Saturday, when it generated just one swing-and-miss out of the 14 times he threw the pitch. Both homers came off wayward sliders to left-handed hitters. It was also a slider to a left-hander that did him in during Wednesday's walk-off loss to the Twins. Although lefty batters hit eight of the 10 home runs he allowed in 2017, Peacock wasn't egregiously bad against them last season, but it's been a different story in 2018 as they've tagged him for a 1.216 OPS in 17 at-bats. He's been part of the back end of the bullpen in 2018, even picking up a save, but that could change if he's unable to figure out how to get left-handed batters out.