Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that he would like to build Peacock up to at least the 45-to-50-pitch range by Opening Day, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

With all five spots in the Houston rotation spoken for and Collin McHugh likely first in line to fill in should an opening arise, Peacock has spent the spring preparing for a high-leverage, multi-inning role out of the bullpen. The right-hander has recorded six outs in each of his three spring appearances to date, giving up one run and strikeout six batters across six frames. Though Peacock's path to the rotation is currently blocked, having him build up to around 50 pitches would allow the Astros to easily transition him back into a starting role if injuries thin the ranks again in 2018. In the meantime, Peacock should help stabilize ratios and provide plenty of strikeouts in his extended outings from the bullpen, much like teammate Chris Devenski did last season.