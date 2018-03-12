Astros' Brad Peacock: Building up to 45-to-50-pitch range
Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that he would like to build Peacock up to at least the 45-to-50-pitch range by Opening Day, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
With all five spots in the Houston rotation spoken for and Collin McHugh likely first in line to fill in should an opening arise, Peacock has spent the spring preparing for a high-leverage, multi-inning role out of the bullpen. The right-hander has recorded six outs in each of his three spring appearances to date, giving up one run and strikeout six batters across six frames. Though Peacock's path to the rotation is currently blocked, having him build up to around 50 pitches would allow the Astros to easily transition him back into a starting role if injuries thin the ranks again in 2018. In the meantime, Peacock should help stabilize ratios and provide plenty of strikeouts in his extended outings from the bullpen, much like teammate Chris Devenski did last season.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Will pitch exclusively out of stretch•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Headed to bullpen•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Avoids arbitration with Houston•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Shifts to bullpen for ALCS•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Notches 13th win Thursday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...