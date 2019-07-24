Astros' Brad Peacock: Bullpen session scheduled
Peacock (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session on Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Peacock has been out with shoulder inflammation for nearly a month. He was seemingly close to returning to action in mid-July before suffering a setback that led to him being temporarily shut down from throwing. He started playing catch a few days ago and appears to be back on track, though a precise return timeline remains unclear.
