Astros' Brad Peacock: Carried by offense to win
Peacock (6-3) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.1 innings while striking out four in a 10-8 victory over the Brewers.
Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw both took Peacock deep, with the latter blast helping to chase the right-hander from the game, but Houston's offense backed him with four homers of its own. Peacock will take a 3.42 ERA and 71:21 K:BB through 71 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Fans six in loss•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Settles for no-decision against A's•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Hurls six scoreless frames•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Fires five scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Next start pushed back•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Grabs second straight win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...