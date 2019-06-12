Peacock (6-3) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.1 innings while striking out four in a 10-8 victory over the Brewers.

Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw both took Peacock deep, with the latter blast helping to chase the right-hander from the game, but Houston's offense backed him with four homers of its own. Peacock will take a 3.42 ERA and 71:21 K:BB through 71 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Blue Jays.