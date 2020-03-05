Peacock (neck) indicated he felt good after he completed his first bullpen session of the spring Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock threw 15 fastballs during the workout and had no complications with his neck, so he'll likely get the green light to mix in some off-speed offerings when he gets back on the mound in a couple of days. Since Houston has already committed to using Peacock in a relief role, he'll still have a chance at avoiding the injured list and claiming a spot in the Astros' Opening Day bullpen.