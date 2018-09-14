Peacock was cleared by doctors Friday after a bout of hand, foot and mouth disease and is available to pitch, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock was away from the team for three days while recovering from the illness. He'll return to his flexible role on the Astros' pitching staff, which has seen him record three saves and make one spot start while recording a 2.98 ERA and a 36.4 percent strikeout rate.