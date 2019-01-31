Peacock is preparing to compete for a starting role with the Astros this spring, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros currently have two openings in their rotation with Dallas Keuchel on the free-agent market and Lance McCullers (elbow) sidelined for the season. While a reunion with Keuchel or the addition of another established arm hasn't been ruled out, Peacock and a slew of young arms are tentatively on tap to vie for the Nos. 4 and 5 gigs in camp. Though Houston's considerable rotation depth along with good health limited Peacock to a full-time relief role in 2018, he thrived in his 21 starts the season prior, delivering a 3.22 ERA and 135:46 K:BB across 111.2 innings. He makes for an excellent late-round deep-league target in early drafts in the event Houston elects to proceed with internal options to fill out the back end of its rotation.