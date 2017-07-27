Astros' Brad Peacock: Could move back to pen
Peacock's experience as a successful reliever earlier this season makes him a likely candidate to be removed from the starting rotation when Dallas Keuchel (neck) returns to start Friday in Detroit, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch will delay disclosing which pitcher will be removed from the current rotation until the weekend, but it should come down to Peacock or Mike Fiers. Both pitchers helped stabilize the rotation the last two months while others around them were getting injured. Neither one deserves to be removed, but someone's got to go when a Cy Young-caliber pitching is returning.
