Astros' Brad Peacock: Could return soon
Peacock (shoulder) could return during this current road trip that lasts through Sept. 13, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
He is traveling with the team, which suggests he is nearing activation. Once activated, Peacock should occupy a mid-to-high leverage role in the Astros' bullpen.
