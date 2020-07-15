Peacock is dealing with a right shoulder injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Houston manager Dusty Baker previously indicated Peacock was ailing for an undisclosed reason, so the mystery is now known. Peacock dealt with a shoulder injury in the 2019 season and was limited to 23 appearances (15 starts). He also had a neck injury during training camp, so age may be catching up to the 32-year-old right-hander. Once healthy, Peacock is expected to pitch out of the bullpen in 2020.
