Peacock allowed one run on four hits and one walk across six innings during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Indians. He struck out seven but did not factor in the decision.

Peacock exited the game in line for his third win of the year, but the Indians were able to tie the game in the seventh inning. The 31-year-old has a 3.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB across 27 innings, and lines up to pitch Thursday at Minnesota.