Peacock departed Monday's start against the Phillies after three innings because of a rain delay.

Peacock allowed one run on two hits and two walks over his three innings on the mound, striking out four, but a rain delay of nearly two hours saw Joe Musgrove come out in his place. The veteran had rattled off three consecutive quality starts prior to Monday's abbreviated appearance and could slot right back in for Saturday's start against the Tigers, although a day off in the schedule could present an additional opportunity to give him a breather.