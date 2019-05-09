Astros' Brad Peacock: Dominant in win
Peacock (3-2) gave up no runs on three hits with one walk while striking out 12 through seven innings taking a win over the Royals on Wednesday.
Peacock generated 27 called strikes in a dominant performance to earn his third win. This was a nice way to bounce back after allowing seven runs in his last start. The right-hander has a 3-2 record with a 4.30 ERA with a 38:10 K:BB through six starts this season. Peacock will make his next start Monday in Detroit.
