Peacock allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout for a one-out save during Monday's win over the Twins.

Houston entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead before Hector Rondon left when he was struck by a comebacker. Will Harris then walked a man to bring the tying run to the plate and Peacock was called upon to close it out. He allowed a single to the first hitter he faced to load the bases but was able to record a strikeout to preserve the win. Roberto Osuna was unavailable for this one after pitching four of the previous five days and should fill in next time Rondon is unavailable.

