Peacock beat out Framber Valdez for the Astros' final rotation spot, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as manager AJ Hinch said earlier in the week that Peacock was the leading candidate to open the season as Houston's fifth starter. The right-hander posted a 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 16.1 innings this spring.

