Manager A.J. Hinch said Peacock (shoulder) is expected to make his first start out of the All-Star break, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Peacock has apparently been pitching through a sore shoulder for a while, according to Hinch, so the Astros decided to give him some time off leading up to and during the All-Star break. As long as he is not dealing with anything worse than has been let on up to this point, Peacock should have a good chance to return when his manager expects.