Peacock (shoulder) felt good following Wednesday's rehab appearance and expects to be activated to start Monday against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock threw just two innings in Wednesday's outing, striking out four and walking one while giving up no runs. Despite the short appearance, he's expected to be good to go without another rehab start. He should still be built up enough to pitch deep into Monday's contest, as he's only been on the injured list since June 28.