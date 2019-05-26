Astros' Brad Peacock: Fans eight over six scoreless
Peacock struck out eight across six scoreless innings and allowed only four hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox. He issued one walk but did not factor in the decision.
Peacock was primed to receive his sixth win of the season, but closer Roberto Osuna was unable to maintain the two-run lead in the ninth. Regardless, it was another lights out performance from the 31-year-old, who has a 32:6 K:BB and has allowed only one run in his last 23 innings, a span of four starts. Peacock will try to continue that trend at Oakland on Friday.
