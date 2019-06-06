Astros' Brad Peacock: Fans six in loss
Peacock (5-3) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Mariners after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six through five innings of work.
The right-hander turned in another solid effort but just couldn't get the job done against the hot-hitting Mariners, who won this one 14-1. The bulk of Peacock's damage came in the fifth inning after he loaded the bases with a leadoff walk and back-to-back singles. Mallex Smith then took advantage with a two-run single to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead that lasted the rest of the way. Despite the loss, Peacock has allowed two runs or fewer in last six starts while striking out 41 batters and serving up just one homer in 34 innings. Overall, the 31-year-old owns a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB. He'll look to get back into the win column with a matchup Tuesday against the Brewers.
