Peacock (shoulder) will throw 15-20 pitches in a game for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday and will then be evaluated, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He recorded just one out and threw 16 pitches in Saturday's rehab appearance, but told manager AJ Hinch that it was the best he's felt since returning to the mound. It sounds like if Sunday's appearance goes well he could rejoin the big-league bullpen.