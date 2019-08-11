Astros' Brad Peacock: Feels good after rehab appearance
Peacock (shoulder) will throw 15-20 pitches in a game for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday and will then be evaluated, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He recorded just one out and threw 16 pitches in Saturday's rehab appearance, but told manager AJ Hinch that it was the best he's felt since returning to the mound. It sounds like if Sunday's appearance goes well he could rejoin the big-league bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...