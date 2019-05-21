Peacock (5-2) tossed five shutout innings Monday, striking out nine and allowing two hits while earning the win over the White Sox.

It was another strong outing for Peacock who has now taken the win in each of his last three outings. During those three starts, he owns a 24:5 K:BB and 0.53 ERA across 17 innings. The 31-year-old will aim for a fourth straight win against the Red Sox on Saturday.