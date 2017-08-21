Play

Peacock (10-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Oakland.

Peacock wasn't at his best, failing to reach six innings for a second consecutive start, but this loss was on his teammates. Houston hitters did little against Athletics starter Jharel Cotton, who had a 5.83 ERA entering the game, and the defense committed two errors on the same play in the first inning and later a passed ball, leading directly to all three runs. Peacock next takes the hill Saturday on the road against the Angels.

