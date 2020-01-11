Play

Peacock signed a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Astros on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock will receive a raise after posting a 4.12 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 96:31 K:BB over 91.2 frames in 2019. The right-hander ended the year as a reliever after returning from a shoulder injury but figures to have the opportunity to start in 2020.

