Peacock (1-0) allowed two hits and struck out five over three scoreless innings to pick up the win in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Peacock was stretched out in spring training to handle a multi-inning workload like this if manager A.J. Hinch so desires. This makes three scoreless outings to begin the season for Peacock, who's become a valuable swing man in the pen for the Astros since the beginning of 2017. The late-blooming Peacock credits a change in arm angle that turned him from a tepid starter to high-strikeout reliever.