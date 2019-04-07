Peacock gave up five runs on seven hits with one walk while striking out three through five innings in a no-decision to the Athletics on Sunday.

Peacock gave up a two-run double to Chad Pinder in the first inning and was constantly in distress as he allowed seven hits and five runs. Even though this start raised his ERA to 4.63, the right-hander has an impressive 8:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two starts. Peacock will look to bounce back in his next start Saturday against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.