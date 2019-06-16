Peacock (6-4) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks across five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss to Toronto.

Things got ugly from the jump with Peacock allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, including a Rowdy Tellez homer. Over his last two outings, the 6-foot-1 right-hander has coughed up eight runs in 11.1 innings, raising his ERA from 3.20 to 3.67 in the process. Peacock will try to turn things around against a dangerous Yankees team in New York on Friday.