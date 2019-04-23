Peacock (2-1) gave up three runs on six hits with three walks while striking out two through five innings in a loss to the Twins on Monday.

After allowing three runs in the first two innings, Peacock pitched three scoreless innings, but it wasn't enough to escape the loss. The 31-year-old has given up a home run in each of his three starts and wasn't as effective as he had been in the last two relief appearances.The right-hander has a 2-1 record with a 4.29 ERA through five appearances this season. Peacock will make his next start Saturday against the Indians.