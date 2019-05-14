Astros' Brad Peacock: Grabs second straight win
Peacock (4-2) got the win against the Tigers on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits over five innings, striking out three and walking four as the Astros picked up an 8-1 victory.
He didn't have his best control, as Peacock issued four free passes and tossed 88 pitches, but he did well to limit the damage and bag his fourth win of the season. The right-hander has rebounded nicely since a seven-run blowup against the Twins on May 2, as he's given up just the one run over 12 innings in his two starts since, lowering his ERA to 4.01 and his WHIP to 1.13 over 42.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...