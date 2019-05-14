Peacock (4-2) got the win against the Tigers on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits over five innings, striking out three and walking four as the Astros picked up an 8-1 victory.

He didn't have his best control, as Peacock issued four free passes and tossed 88 pitches, but he did well to limit the damage and bag his fourth win of the season. The right-hander has rebounded nicely since a seven-run blowup against the Twins on May 2, as he's given up just the one run over 12 innings in his two starts since, lowering his ERA to 4.01 and his WHIP to 1.13 over 42.2 innings.