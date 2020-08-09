Peacock (shoulder) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions at the Astros' alternate training site in Corpus Christi, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock has been sidelined for nearly a month with the right shoulder injury. The Astros had been planning for a healthy Peacock to fill a key multi-inning role out of the bullpen, and his eventual return will loom larger than Houston even anticipated with the team's relief corps having been ravaged by injuries early on this season. Over his 95 career relief appearances, Peacock owns a 3.81 ERA and 19.6 K-BB%.