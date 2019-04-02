Peacock (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and struck out five over 6.2 innings in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Peacock, a starter that pitched out of the bullpen 2018, made a seamless transition back to the rotation and halted Houston's three-game losing streak. If he continues to pitch as well as he's done the last two seasons, regardless of role, fantasy owners will get a lot of quality innings from the 31-year-old right-hander in 2019.