Astros' Brad Peacock: Headed to bullpen
Peacock is expected to pitch out of the bullpen in 2018, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The acquisition of Gerrit Cole from the Pirates over the weekend essentially seals Peacock's role in 2018. Assuming health among all of Houston's starters, Peacock will be a multi-inning reliever out of the pen and, we suspect, be stretched out in case Houston needs a spot or piggy-back start. Peacock enjoyed the finest season of his career in 2017, contributing as both a starter and reliever. He had a 1.77 ERA over 20.1 innings with an 11.5 K/9 out of the pen.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Avoids arbitration with Houston•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Shifts to bullpen for ALCS•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Notches 13th win Thursday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Set to face Red Sox in final regular-season start•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Looking like postseason starter•
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...