Peacock is expected to pitch out of the bullpen in 2018, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The acquisition of Gerrit Cole from the Pirates over the weekend essentially seals Peacock's role in 2018. Assuming health among all of Houston's starters, Peacock will be a multi-inning reliever out of the pen and, we suspect, be stretched out in case Houston needs a spot or piggy-back start. Peacock enjoyed the finest season of his career in 2017, contributing as both a starter and reliever. He had a 1.77 ERA over 20.1 innings with an 11.5 K/9 out of the pen.